Skoda will reveal the next-generation Kodiaq SUV later this year. The automaker is already teasing it, but that doesn't mean the development work is done. A new batch of spy photos captured the redesigned model being pushed hard around the Nurburgring race track.

The Kodiaq continues to wear a tight-fitting, full-body camouflage wrap. However, the coverings hide the model's finer design details we likely won't see until the official debut. The three-row SUV doesn't look too different from the current offering, with similar proportions and grille. The headlights feature a new design, and the front bumper sports tall vertical intakes pushed to the outer edges.

Gallery: 2024 Skoda Kodiaq Nurburgring Spy Photos

19 Photos

Coverings at the rear conceal the majority of the styling choices. Tiny slivers of the taillights poke through the camouflage, but it's difficult to determine any other styling changes Skoda will make to the SUV's appearance. We expect the company to tweak the rear bumper and revamp the taillights at a minimum.

Skoda has already teased the next-gen model, showing off its naked body in white. Sadly, the teaser didn't reveal much, with the images showing off an SUV that retains the overall design of the current model.

We don't know anything specific about the model's next-generation powertrain lineup. Our sources say the redesigned Kodiaq will continue to ride on the MQB platform but with updates. The architecture will allow Skoda to offer the vehicle with electrified powertrains, including plug-in hybrid ones. We expect the company to also offer gasoline, diesel, and 48-volt hybrid options.

While the Kodiaq is important to the automaker, it didn't top Skoda's sales charts last year. The Octavia occupied that spot with 141,000 deliveries. The Kodiaq saw sales fall 4.2 percent in 2022 to 94,500. Since the launch of the first-generation three-row SUV in 2016, Skoda has produced more than 800,000 examples, and it is ready for a thorough refresh.

Skoda will reveal the next-generation Kodiaq later this year and should reach dealers early next year. The automaker will also introduce the new Superb before the end of 2023. It will update the best-selling Octavia next year and introduce a new compact electric SUV called the Elroq.