Vinyl vehicle wraps are one popular way to change the look of a car. They provide a range of visual possibilities while preserving the original color, but they're not full stand-ins for the look and feel of actual paint. Logic's solution bridges that divide, offering easily removable paint that doesn’t damage the original color.

A new video from the Mr JWW YouTube channel captures his 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 receiving a stunning coat of San Marino Blue paint, and it wasn't the car's first coat of a removable color. The final result looks like your standard respray.

Logic's Removable Paint, which isn't a wrap, has the company's self-healing, scratch-resistant flexible ceramic lacquer. It's a clear coat that protects the new color and the car's original paintwork, and it works by warping and moving to mitigate any chips or other damage to the paint. It also makes it easily removable.

Customers can ask for a range of bespoke colors and treatments and treat it like regular paint. Pinstripes, coach lines, body stripes, and matte or satin finishes are all available. The paint can be polished and ceramic coated. It's compatible with your standard car care products, too.

Logic, located in the UK, can create a bespoke hue or access decades of color codes from "almost every car brand in the world." The company can also get the paints used by Ferrari, Porsche, Ford, and others through its suppliers. Once the owner is tired of the color, Logic can peel it off without damaging the original finish underneath.

In addition to the custom pigment job, Mr JWW's 991.2-generation 911 GT3 features a custom JCR Porsche exhaust, new wheels, new caliper paint (that matches the orange cabin), a carbon-fiber GT3 RS hood, and a ducktail wing. Inside, the Porsche has custom seat brakes, blue-tinted carbon-fiber trim from Logic, and new upholstery.

Powering the coupe is the brand's 4.0-liter flat-six engine, making 493 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The automaker offers the coupe with a six-speed manual, which slows its sprint to 60 miles per hour to 3.8 seconds. The automatic does it in 3.2 seconds.

For all the possibilities available to customize cars today, buyers continue to overwhelmingly purchase white, black, silver, and gray vehicles. In the US, those tone accounted for over 75 percent of all cars on the road as of last year. The other quarter of colors consists of blue, red, brown, green, orange, purple, gold, beige, and yellow. Blue and Red account for just over 19 percent of those hues.