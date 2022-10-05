Listen to this article

White continues to be the most popular car color in the United States for another consecutive year. A recent analysis by iSeeCars with over 6.1 million vehicles in the country reveals about a quarter of the nation’s cars are finished in white, followed by black, gray, and silver. The situation was very similar back in 2019, though the numbers were slightly different.

The automotive market specialists at iSeeCars say that 78.5 percent of all vehicles currently on the road are grayscale-colored, which includes white, black, gray, and silver. White is the most popular with 25.8 percent of all cars and its popularity can be attributed to it being an easy color to maintain. Also, white is the most common color for fleet and rental vehicles, which also makes it the most popular color on the used car market.

Black cars are second with 23.2 percent of all vehicles in the US, mostly in the luxury segment. Many automakers offer black editions of their models at an extra cost and many customers opt for this color as a symbol of high social status. The iSeeCars agency says black is not especially practical in terms of maintenance and that’s why many people prefer gray or silver instead. Below is the full list of the most popular car colors according to iSeeCars.

Most popular car colors Rank Color % Share 1 White 25.8% 2 Black 22.3% 3 Gray 18.4% 4 Silver 12.1% 5 Blue 9.5% 6 Red 8.6% 7 Brown 0.9% 8 Green 0.8% 9 Orange 0.6% 10 Beige 0.5% 11 Purple 0.3% 12 Gold 0.2% 13 Yellow 0.1%

iSeeCars compared this year’s results with the data it has for 2017. Five years ago, grayscale colors were at the top, but black was the most popular hue narrowly beating white. Interestingly, grayscale-colored cars account for a slightly larger portion of the vehicles in America this year (78.6 percent) versus 2017 (76.2 percent). iSeeCars also studied the most popular car colors by each state and only white and black are represented with white being the preferred color in 36 states and black in the other 14.