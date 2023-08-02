The McLaren 750S Spectrum Theme by MSO lets the brand's personalization division show off new painting techniques. In this case, the body features blue waves along the supercar's flanks. The company didn't announce pricing for this color option.

The Spectrum Theme features seven shades of paint to create a gradient by putting stripes on the car's body. In addition to the blue hues, McLaren intends to offer orange and gray versions of this look. The company has to formulate new paints that blend light and dark tones to make the color shift.

Gallery: McLaren 750S Spectrum Theme by MSO

11 Photos

MSO also offers the underside of the rear wing in a contrasting color to offset the hues on the body.

"The Spectrum Theme takes what we can do at McLaren to the next level. A huge degree of attention and accuracy is required to ensure the lines of the Spectrum are completely sympathetic to the surface of the 750S’s incredible bodywork," said McLaren Special Operations Director Michael McDonagh about the new color option.

The 750S debuted in April 2023 as the successor to the 720S. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pumping out 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed gearbox routes the power to the rear wheels.

This setup allows the 750S coupe and convertible to reach 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. The hardtop hits 124 mph in 7.2 seconds, and the open-roof variant is a hair slower by hitting that speed in 7.3 seconds. Both have a top speed of 206 mph.

The cabin for the 750S features standard Alcantara upholstery. Nappa leather is an option. Occupants sit in carbon-fiber-shell seats that are 38.6 pounds lighter than the chairs in the 720S.

The 750S coupe starts at $331,240 in the US, which includes the $5,000 destination charge and mandatory $2,240 Americas Accessory Pack. The Spider takes the base price to $352,240.

For more discussion about the 750S, check out the conversation in this episode of Rambling About Cars: