The 2023 Detroit Auto Show kicks off today with the first press day and Jeep is organizing a press conference to unveil the updated Gladiator. As seen in our spy shots attached below, the midsize truck has already been caught without any camouflage to reveal a blacked-out grille and a larger infotainment. However, there are likely more changes planned for the pickup, which should inherit the updates implemented on the 2024 Wrangler.

The 2024 Gladiator won't be relevant for the European market because Jeep is pulling the plug on the Old Continent where Ford continues to sell the Ranger. Another casualty is the diesel engine since the Rubicon FarOut introduced a month ago in the United States is the last to get the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel with its 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. We'll have to wait to find out whether the 4xe plug-in hybrid will be added to the lineup as an indirect replacement for the diesel.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Spy Photos

9 Photos

Having seen the updated Wrangler in April at the 2023 New York Auto Show, we're not holding our breath for any big surprises from its pickup counterpart. Measuring 12.3 inches, the big screen we mentioned earlier is likely to be carried over, and that will come with a new layout of the dashboard. The central air vents will be moved lower to make room for the display.

Jeep gave the 2024 Wrangler a "stealth antenna" by integrating it into the windshield, and it should be the same story for the Gladiator. It also received an assortment of freshly designed wheels along with new trim levels and equipment, plus standard side curtain airbags. There weren't any changes underneath the hood though.

The livestream starts at 11:05 AM ET / 8:05 AM PT.

Following its premiere today at the 2023 NAIAS, the revised Gladiator is likely to go on sale near the end of the year.