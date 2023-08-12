The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut special edition marks the end of the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel option for the American brand’s pickup, with only 1,000 units set to be manufactured.

With 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque on tap, the Gladiator Rubicon FarOut comes with some extra goodies that make it stand out from all the other diesel Jeep pickups out there, like a commemorative “Diesel 3.0L” hood graphic, exclusive tailgate badging, 17-inch black polished aluminum wheels, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, and a steel front bumper, among others.

The end-of-the-line Jeep Gladiator is also equipped with heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles, as well as a two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel First Drive

8 Photos

"As the Jeep brand continues its drive to electrification, we are phasing out EcoDiesel technology with the final, limited-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Limited to 1,000 vehicles for the 2023 model year, the special-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut further builds on the industry's only open-air pickup truck infused with Trail Rated capability and best-in-class truck utility."

Starting at $71,790 (including the $1,795 destination charge), the 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut features a Mopar spray-in bedliner, black leather seats with red accents, black leather-wrapped dash panels with red stitching, all-weather floor mats, body-colored fender flares, and black fender decals.

The order books are open until the end of September, with deliveries set to begin in the third quarter of 2023. After that, the only engine available for Jeep’s sole pickup will be the 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar gasoline unit, which makes 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.

Introduced for the 2021 model year, the Italian-built 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 has an EPA-rated combined fuel economy of 24 miles per gallon and is currently a $4,150 option for the regular Gladiator trim levels that can accommodate it.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.