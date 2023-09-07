The Jeep Gladiator is leaving Europe. The model will no longer be available in the market starting later this year, with the brand focusing its efforts on launching a trio of new electric vehicles by 2025. To say goodbye to the rugged pickup, Jeep is launching the Gladiator FarOut Final Edition, which is available to order now.

Jeep builds the new Gladiator on top of the Overland trim, which will only be available with the diesel engine. The truck first went on sale in Europe in 2021, so its departure from the continent feels premature.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Gladiator

8 Photos

The FarOut Final Edition will stand apart from other Gladiators with its 18-inch granite crystal gloss-black aluminum wheels. It features Mopar’s three-piece, body-color hardtop, hardtop liner, and black tubular side steps. It also has deep tint glass, black freedom fender decals above the wheel arches, and a special metallic FarOut Edition tailgate plaque. A spray-in liner protects the bed.

Jeep spruces up the cabin with McKinley heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel. It has a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with a subwoofer. Standard safety features include blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.

The final edition is only available with the 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine. It makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Jeep pairs the engine with the eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP75 automatic transmission. The truck has a 3.73 axle ratio and the Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case.

The Gladiator FarOut Final Edition will be available in Severn colors: Bright White, Black, High Velocity, Silver Zynith, Sting Grey, Sarge Green, and Hydro Blue. Customers will be able to select two option packages. The Cargo Group adds a lockable rear under-seat storage bin, a 400-watt inverter, and a 230-volt AC adapter. The Duel Top Group comes with both hard and soft top roofs. Stand-alone options include tonneau covers and an off-road camera.

The death of the Gladiator in Europe is making room for a slew of fresh products. The brand plans to launch three new electric vehicles by 2025 – the Avenger, Recon, and Wagoneer-S. Stellantis, the brand’s parent company, has grand plans to transform Jeep into a pure electric brand in Europe by the end of 2030.

While Jeep will continue to offer the Gladiator in the US, the diesel engine option is gone. Last month, the automaker announced that the 2023 Gladiator FarOut Edition would be the last diesel-powered pickup in America. Jeep is only producing 1,000 examples of the trucks.