With Volkswagen bringing the new Passat Variant and ID. GTI concept to the IAA Mobility in Munich, this camouflaged prototype of the next-generation Tiguan almost flew under the radar. Just like the wagon we mentioned, the crossover featured here is an eHybrid in the R-Line trim, so just about the most expensive version money will buy at the model's launch. Should there be another range-topping R later, that'll certainly command a premium.

VW insists on disguising its crossover even though the 2024 Tiguan was spotted without any camo nearly a month ago while shooting a video ad in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The folks from Wolfsburg are making the third-generation model bigger but won't sell the seven-seat variant anymore. Why? To make way for the three-row Tayron confirmed for Europe. Currently, this lesser-known nameplate is only assembled in China by the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture. The next-gen global model will be made in Wolfsburg.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teasers

41 Photos

As a refresher, the new Tiguan will be 1.25 inches (32 millimeters) longer and 0.2 in (5 mm) taller than its predecessor. Width and wheelbase are going to be carried over, at 76.3 in (1939 mm) and 105.5 in (2681 mm), respectively. It's going to be more practical by swallowing 648 liters (nearly 23 cubic feet) or 33 liters (1.16 cu ft) more in the cargo area. Both front and rear passengers will have extra headroom.

Although this prototype is a fancy R-Line version, you'll notice it doesn't have touch keys on the steering wheel as is the case on the outgoing model. That's because VW has heard the criticism and is reverting to good ol' buttons, with the 2024 Passat also featuring conventional controls. It’ll be a similar story with the Golf facelift when it debuts next year.

The engine lineup will be borderline identical to that of the new Passat, but also the upcoming Skoda Superb and Kodiaq. Together with the Tayron, these are likely among the last next-gen cars launched on the MQB platform as the VW Group is gradually switching to EVs.