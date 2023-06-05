The next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is on the way and could arrive in 2024. This new gallery of spy shots catches both the standard model on the Nürburgring and the R-Line trim on the road.

The VW development team uses subtle camouflage to cover this vehicle. For example, there's a fake grille and decals over part of the headlights. Some of the material on the lower fascia also appears to be there as a placeholder, which is especially evident on the R-Line.

Gallery: Next-Gen VW Tiguan And Tiguan R-Line Spy Photos

21 Photos

At the back, there are stickers over the taillights. The lower fascia features fake exhausts.

The black R-Line has a different grille for the lower fascia with diamond-shaped mesh. However, this is the only major difference that's visible because of the bountiful camouflage.

The white Tiguan in these pictures looks similar to the one from spy shots from the United States in late March. This hints that the version for Europe and the US might look alike, rather than VW giving the North American version a different appearance.

Inside, the new Tiguan has a big, tablet-like display on the center stack (see above). The spy shots don't provide a great look, but there seems to be a digital instrument cluster.

The currently available info suggests the new Tiguan would use an updated version of the existing model's underpinnings. The company reportedly doesn't want to invest in an all-new platform when it could put that money towards future EVs.

We don't yet have exact powertrain details about the new Tiguan. An earlier report indicatees that the next-gen model gets more-powerful engines, at least in the United States. More muscle is also on the way for the Atlas.

Look for the new Tiguan to debut before the end of the year. Although, sales might not begin until 2024.

An electric Tiguan is also coming. However, it'd ride on the electric-specific MEB-Plus architecture. Production begins in 2026 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Heavily camouflaged development vehicles are already on the road.