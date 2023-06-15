In November 2020, Automotive News Europe reported about Volkswagen's plans to sell the Tayron outside of China as a replacement for the three-row Tiguan. Fast forward to April 2023, Autocar India wrote a similar story about the SUV's global expansion. Both publications were correct as VW has officially announced the nameplate will not be reserved for the People's Republic for much longer. It's coming to sit below the recently facelifted Touareg.

Speaking with Autocar UK, the man in charge of engineering mid and large models confirmed the Tayron will be launched internationally. However, it won't be the current model that has been around since late 2018 as the plan is to introduce the second generation to other markets. Karl-Heinz Hell said: "We will extend our existing SUV lineup on a global basis with the second-generation Tayron, which is already under development and will go on sale by the middle of the decade."

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teasers

39 Photos

While the existing vehicle is assembled by the FAW-VW joint venture in China at the factory in Tianjin, the global Tayron is going to be manufactured at home in Germany at the Wolfsburg plant. Karl-Heinz Hell mentioned it's going to be bigger to reflect the size increase of the upcoming 2024 Tiguan. It'll ride on the same MQB Evo platform as the third-generation Tiguan but bigger to accommodate a third row.

It too will be offered with two plug-in hybrid powertrains – one with 201 hp and the other with 268 hp – thus mirroring the Tiguan. Similarly, it's going to support DC fast charging and provide an electric range of more than 62 miles (100 kilometers). Karl-Heinz Hell went on to say all engines have been developed from day one to meet the Euro 7 regulations programmed to come into effect in July 2025. These will send power to the front wheels or an optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Confusingly, VW plans to sell the Tayron as the Tiguan in the United States where there's also going to be a coupe-ified derivative with only five seats. In China, the model's first generation is known as the Tayron X and has been around for a little over three years.

Details about the design have not been released, but since it'll carry a different moniker, logic tells us VW intends to visually separate the Tayron from the regular Tiguan teased here. That would represent a departure from the current Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace as the latter is nothing more than a long-wheelbase version.

VW's crossover lineup has blossomed in Europe in recent years as aside from long-running nameplates such as the Touareg and Tiguan, the peeps from Wolfsburg also have the T-Roc, Taigo, T-Cross, and even a T-Roc Convertible. Of course, we mustn't omit the electric ID.4 and ID.5.