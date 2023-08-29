Volkswagen is readying the next-generation Tiguan. The automaker is already heavily teasing the model, leaving little to the imagination, but it hasn't revealed everything. A pair of unofficial renderings peel back the last bit of the crossover's camouflage, providing a possible preview of its final design.

The next-gen Tiguan features smoother styling than the model it will replace, with a wide lower grille opening in the front bumper, all of which has been visible before. The new renderings remove the last bit of camouflage covering the popular SUV, exposing a wide light bar between the front headlights that could be on the final product.

Gallery: Next-Gen Volkswagen Tiguan Renderings

2 Photos

The rendering depicting the VW's rear gives the SUV a thick, full-width taillight element, which was spotted on a completely uncovered example in a photo shoot. The lack of camouflage reveals a boxy rear-end bumper design.

There are no renderings of the Tiguan's interior, but they are also unnecessary. When the company teased the crossover's revamped exterior design earlier this month, Volkswagen also showed off the cabin.

The SUV features a large, landscape-oriented display on the dash for the infotainment functions that'll be available in 12.9 and 15.0 inches, depending on the trim. A smaller 10.25-inch screen will sit behind the steering wheel, functioning as the driver's display.

The Tiguan will ride on an updated version of the existing platform called the MQB EVO architecture. Volkswagen has already revealed that the new Tiguan will be larger than the outgoing model, but not by much. It's 1.25 inches longer and 0.2 inches taller, while the wheelbase and width remain unchanged through the redesign.

While Volkswagen has been eager to share specific Tiguan details, we don't know what will hide under its hood. We expect the model to feature gas, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains with available front- and all-wheel-drive options.

We expect Volkswagen to reveal the new Tiguan this fall before it goes on sale next year. It will hit European showrooms in the first quarter of next year before hopefully arriving in the US sometime later.

We don't know if the Tiguan's price will increase, but the current crossover starts at $28,245 (the price includes the $1,295 destination charge). It could creep closer to the $30,000 mark. Competitors like the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, and others in the segment start in the upper limit of the $20,000 range.