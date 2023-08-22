A new teaser video reveals the Driving Experience Switch in the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan. This knob does the triple duty of controlling the drive mode, adjusting the stereo volume, and modifying the ambient lighting.

The knob features a small screen in the center. For example, the little display can show Individual or Sport when switching drive modes. The same selection pops up on the infotainment screen. The video doesn't explain how someone toggles among the three functions, but it might be related to pressing the center section.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teasers

41 Photos

The new Tiguan adopts smoother styling than the existing model. The headlight layout resembles the ID.4, and HD matrix headlights would be an option. The lower fascia features three horizontal bars and vertical inlets on the outer edges. There's another, smaller opening above the splitter. The camouflage conceals the details of the rest of the body.

VW's official teasers tell us that the new Tiguan is 1.25 inches longer and 0.2 of an inch taller than the existing model. The width and wheelbase don't change at 76.3 inches and 105.5 inches, respectively. It rides on the MQB Evo platform, which is an updated version of the existing architecture.

VW isn't concealing the 2024 Tiguan's interior (above). It has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen. Lower trims would get a 12.9-inch display, and higher grades would have a 15-inch setup. A head-up display would also be available. A decorative element on the passenger side is a display point for the ambient lighting. High-end trims would offer amenities like heated, massaging, and ventilated seats with 14-way power adjustment.

The slightly larger size and revised packaging increase the cargo volume by 1.16 cubic feet for a total of 22.88 cubic feet when loading up to the rear seat backrest. The front row of seats has a 0.3-inch increase in headroom and a 0.4-inch increase for the second row.

The powertrains available for the 2024 VW Tiguan remain a mystery. European buyers will be able to select gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid setups. Buyers will have the choice of front- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

The new Tiguan debuts this fall and goes on sale in Europe in the first quarter of 2024.