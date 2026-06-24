Costco Members Can Get A Big Discount On Certain Volkswagen SUVs

The Breakdown Volkswagen has partnered with Costco’s Auto Program to offer a discount on certain 2026 models.

The discount is available for the Tiguan, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport.

Costco Members can save up to $1,250.

If you plan on buying a new car the next time you go grocery shopping, Costco has a new deal for you. Members can get up to $1,250 off certain 2026 Volkswagen models, and the incentive is stackable with other VW offers.

Costco Members will be able to get the discount on two of the brand’s best-selling models, the 2026 Atlas and the 2026 Tiguan, along with the 2026 Atlas Sport. Executive members get $1,250 off, while Gold Star and Business members can save $1,000. Vehicles must be delivered by September 14, 2026, for eligibility.

The 2026 Tiguan starts at $32,280 (all pricing includes the $1,475 destination charge), which was all-new for the 2025 model year. VW added a potent Tiguan R-Line Turbo with a 268-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The 2026 Atlas, the last year before the 2027 update, has a starting price of $40,785. The Atlas Cross Sport is slightly cheaper, starting at $39,775.

VW Sales Picture

Volkswagen has seen sales decline for months. The German automaker suffered a 13.0 percent drop in 2025, with every model but the electric ID.4 reporting double-digit losses.

That slide continued into 2026. Through the first three months of the year, Volkswagen sales are down 16.1 percent. That’s despite Tiguan sales up a whopping 55.2 percent. Sales for the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are down 3.2 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.

What do you think?

While the incentive might boost Tiguan sales, the Atlas might be a harder sell with a new one right around the corner. If anything, it could motivate buyers looking for the best possible deal.

36 Source: Volkswagen

Motor1’s Take: Costco is famous for offering good deals on just about everything, including cars through its Auto Program. Countless other automakers have partnered with the big box store, including Chevrolet for the Corvette.

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