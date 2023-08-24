The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 owner's club is already an exclusive venue. 3,300 are planned for production, but to add even more exclusivity to the equation, Dodge has a handful of items that only Demon 170 owners can buy. Billed as "after-delivery products," they range from car covers to special badges and ... a decanter set? More on that in a minute.

There are 11 items total, available from Dodge only after the Challenger reaches its owner. And as you've no doubt seen in our headline, some can be rather pricey. The most expensive is a series of closeout panels for Demons with the rear-seat delete, made from carbon fiber and checking in at a cool $3,999. Admittedly, the kit does look good, and the Goodwool car cover also looks fantastic. It's a form-fitting cover designed specifically for the Demon 170, and when we say form-fitting, we're talking about every nook and cranny. It even looks like the car it's protecting, but you'll pay dearly for such beauty. It costs $2,640.

Gallery: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Accessories

8 Photos

If that's just too much for your budget, Dodge offers a satin indoor cover with Demon 170 branding for only $695. For those who want more carbon fiber, a trunk organizer is available for $899. The same price gets you a parachute release kit with a leather-wrapped handle and the necessary hardware, though you'll need to pay $1,329 for the parachute mounting kit. And if you're racing, you probably want the harness bar for $1,389 that neatly bolts into place. A seat harness mounting kit costs $179, bringing the total of all after-sales products to a not-insignificant $12,029.99.

What about the decanter set we referenced earlier? It's one of three after-sale items that are included in the Demon's $98,261 base price. Buyers still need to request it, however, along with a special Demon 170 badge for the dash. Both items are personalized to the owner and the car's serial number, and Dodge also offers a free car detailing kit from Jay Leno's Garage.

Dodge doesn't mention any limitations regarding production, so presumably, they will be available to every Demon 170 owner who phones in an order. The same can't be said for the ultra-exclusive Demon 170 Jailbreak option, offered in secret to a very select group of buyers that reportedly includes Mr. Leno. News about the option broke in early August; Dodge confirmed it to Motor1.com, though details of the package weren't mentioned. Rumors say the Jailbreak upgrade adds $30,000 to the sticker and gives each owner a shot at a one-of-one color, among other appearance changes.

As for all Demon 170 buyers, they can begin their after-sales orders on September 6.