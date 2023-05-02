A new generation of the Infiniti QX80 is testing on the roads in Michigan. The development team covers the SUV in black material to conceal the design.

The camouflage still lets us see some of the new design. The model sports split headlights with LED strips along the hood's edge and main lamps in the lower corners. There's a broad, rectangular grille. A sensor for advanced driver assistance systems is in the center of the lower fascia.

Gallery: Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

The flanks have ports on the front fenders. The doors have flush-mounted handles. The silhouette is chiseled and upright.

The covering hides a significant part of the design at the back. A spoiler hangs over the hatchback.

Infiniti plans for the 2024 QX80 to show off the brand's new styling language. The look reportedly takes cues from the QX80 Monograph concept. A rendering suggests it would have a broad opening in the lower fascia and chrome-outlined grille. The rear allegedly has thin taillights.

We don't yet have any looks at the interior.

The updated powertrain reportedly replaced the existing 5.6-liter V8 with a turbocharged V6. It's not clear whether any form of electrification would be available.

A debut date for the new QX80 is still a mystery. It's possible that a premiere could happen before the end of the year.

The current QX80 is quite old. It debuted for the 2011 model year when Infiniti called it the QX56. The name switched for the 2014 model year when the brand changed the nomenclature for all of its vehicles.

The 2023 QX80 has a base price of $74,595 after the $1,895 destination fee. The range-topping QX80 Sensory 4WD starts at $89,345. For the 2022 model, the company updated the SUV with a high-definition 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay support.

Infiniti delivered 7,206 examples of the QX80 in 2022, which was down 42.7 percent from 12,572 units in 2021. In the first quarter of 2023, the company moved 3,183 of them in that time – a gain of 199.2 percent from 1,064 models during that period last year.