In a testament to enduring excellence, a recent drag race video pitted the 2022 BMW M4 Competition against the age-defying 2018 Nissan GT-R. While the BMW showcases what modern combustion technology can do, it's the sports car from Japan and its 16-year legacy that make this showdown more intriguing. Debuting in 2007, the GT-R has continued to perform remarkably, refusing to yield even against much newer performance cars.

The M4 Competition from the video at the top of this page – a 2022 model with xDrive – houses a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine behind those giant grilles. With an output of 503 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system.

Against it is the Nissan GT-R, a legendary performance car that just refuses to die and gets better with every year. This being a 2018 model, it has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine under the hood, generating an impressive 557 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it delivers that power to all four wheels. Also, the GT-R has a slight weight advantage over the M4.

The stage was set for a series of rolling-start races, where the M4 Competition showcased its modern mettle, clinching two consecutive victories. The M4's eight-speed automatic transmission played a pivotal role here, delivering crisp shifts and an ideal power band. However, the standing-start races witnessed a resurgent GT-R. With its weight and power advantages, the coupe from Japan secured a victory in this segment.

In the United States, the GT-R was updated for the 2024 model year with a refreshed face and slightly better aerodynamics. If you want some carbon fiber added and a better 54/46 front-to-rear weight distribution, you should take a look at the 2024 GT-R Nismo with a starting price of $222,885.