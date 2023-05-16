The refreshed 2024 Nissan GT-R came as something of a surprise when it debuted in January 2023. Rocking a new face with cleaner lines and better proportions, the aging performance car arguably looks better than ever. With the visual tweaks comes a year-over-year price increase, and for potential buyers in the US, there's a hefty $100,000 gap between the entry-level GT-R Premium and range-topping, supremely pricey Nismo trim.

Specifically, the 2024 Nissan GT-R now starts at $120,990. The Nismo is literally an extra $100 grand, starting at $220,900. Add in the mandatory $1,895 destination charge from Nissan, and you get out-the-door pricing of $122,885 and $222,885. For a bit of context, the Nismo is considerably more than a new Porsche 911 Turbo, and just a few thousand less than a 911 Turbo S with less weight and more horsepower. That could be a tough sell for Nissan.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan GT-R

89 Photos

What does a Nissan buyer get for $222,885? All 2024 GT-Rs benefit from slightly better aero, but the Nismo adds a healthy dose of carbon fiber to the mix. You'll find it on the roof, hood, trunk lid, front and rear fascia, mirror housings, side sills, and rear spoiler. Nissan doesn't mention a weight advantage for the Nismo, though it does have a slightly better 54/46 front-to-rear weight distribution. The Nismo-exclusive bodywork also provides extra downforce, and enhanced cooling for mechanical components. Underhood, the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 still makes 600 hp for US-spec Nismos. The standard GT-R soldiers on with 565 hp.

For those not wanting a standard GT-R but can't justify a $100,000 premium for carbon fiber and 35 more hp, the T-spec trim returns for 2024. It offers some of the Nismo's performance bits such as brakes, wheels, and software tuning for the suspension, while also bringing some special colors only available on the T-spec. Horsepower is base-spec, but at $142,885, it's considerably less than the Nismo.

Here's a price breakdown by trim for the US market.

Model/Trim Base Price MSRP ($1,895 Dest. Fee Included) 2024 Nissan GT-R Premium $120,990 $122,885 2024 Nissan GT-R T-spec $140,990 $142,885 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo $220,990 $222,885

Nissan says the 2024 GT-R will reach dealerships in the spring, with Nismo models coming later in the summer.