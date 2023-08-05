Sewing tutorial videos are popular among people of all ages, from retirees looking to take up a new hobby to children and young adults. As a hobby, it has spawned plenty of content on popular sites like Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube. However, one video recorded by Jen Wesner of North Port, Florida, went viral for an unexpected reason when it showed a car crashing into her house.

In the video uploaded to Reddit, a Toyota Corolla blows through a stop sign while Wesner gives a sewing demonstration. It flies up the lawn into her house, which is directly in line with the T-intersection. The impact knocks a stained glass decoration off the window and a painting off the wall. Shocked, Wesner turns to look out the window before running outside to help.

When Wesner got to the car, all she could see were airbags. Fortunately, the driver was okay, and the house suffered minimal damage. Before the car crashed, it hit the curb in front of Wesner's house, sending it airborne. It then hit the ground, which took the brunt of the car's force before it bumped into the house. Wesner said that the police indicated the curb and incline of the lawn prevented the car from causing more damage to her home.

Operating the Corolla was a delivery driver who was very apologetic about the accident. Police haven't confirmed if the driver was ticketed; however, RR&BD Driving School asked if it could use the video as an example of an epic fail. While not as dramatic as an airplane crash landing on a highway or even a Rolls-Royce Dawn landing on the beach, it was big enough news that Jeanne Moos covered the story for CNN.

As for the Toyota Corolla, it looks like a current-generation model that debuted in 2018. Equipped with a standard 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, the sedan is not as exciting as the GR Corolla hatchback but features front and side curtain airbags and received a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.