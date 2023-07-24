Unveiled in June last year, the BMW X1 will soon be joined by its (arguably) more stylish sibling. The 2024 X2 is currently under development on the same platform as the X1 and just recently, our photographers caught a prototype of the crossover testing around Munich in Germany. The test car had a little less camouflage than all previous trial vehicles, which gave enough material for our friends at Kolesa.ru to produce these exclusive and (to our eyes) very accurate renderings of the model.

Just like the first-generation X2, the new crossover will feature a similar front fascia to the X1, though there will be certain elements that will be unique to the even-numbered model. The kidney grilles, for example, have a different shape with a middle section that extends toward the bumper. If these renderings are indeed realistic enough, the bumper design will also be vastly different with diagonal slats and large side air openings. That’s a theme known from the X1 but in this variant, it will be much more aggressive.

It is more difficult to predict what will happen at the back. Kolesa.ru proposes an overall design that is reminiscent of the current X4 featuring large C-shaped taillights with sharp elements that protrude into the boot lid. The rear bumper, again, follows a similar styling to the X1 but with more prominent and aggressive aero elements, including a center diffuser. The biggest difference compared to the new X1, however, is surely going to be the roofline, which will morph from the X1’s boxy shape to a gently sloped profile in the X2.

While the two models will be visually very different, they will be identical under the skin. BMW’s FAAR platform underpins both cars, bringing three- and four-cylinder engines and a potential all-electric version. The range-topping combustion-powered model will wear either the M35i or M40i names and will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill under the bonnet. Good for more than 300 horsepower, it will send power to all four wheels.