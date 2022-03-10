It's not every day you find a Porsche Carrera GT for sale. Built for just a few years, only 1,270 were made and it's become one of the most collectible Porsches of them all. This 2004 model selling through duPont Registry is technically 18 years old, but with 27 miles showing on the odometer, it still looks showroom fresh. And if you have a cool $3.5 million in spare change, you can add it to your collection.

According to the listing, this Carrera GT is number 154 and as the pictures below show, it indeed looks new. It wears a coat of GT Silver Metallic on the exterior, balanced with Terracotta leather inside. Having turned only 27 miles, the listing points out it could be the lowest-mileage Carrera GT in the world. Ownership history isn't mentioned, but the car is shown as being in Tampa, Florida.

Gallery: 2004 Porsche Carrera GT With 27 Miles

9 Photos

The photo gallery offers a brief overview of the car, but 40 images are available at the listing on duPont Registry showing every detail. That includes the raucous, high-revving 5.7-liter V10 engine mounted behind the driver. Developing 605 horsepower (451 kilowatts), the naturally aspirated mill sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Thanks to prolific use of carbon fiber in the Carrera GT's construction, the engine only has around 3,100 pounds to lug around and as such, it's capable of sprints to 60 mph in under four seconds. Top speed is 205 mph.

This combination of weight and power placed the Porsche Carrera GT in the top echelon of mid-2000s supercars, matching the Ferrari Enzo and Mercedes-McLaren SLR for performance. It also offered a true analog experience with the six-speed stick, compared to the paddle-shift gearbox for the Enzo and a five-speed automatic in the Merc.

Being car enthusiasts, we always appreciate specialty cars being driven and used in the manner for which they were intended. However, we also hold serious admiration for time capsules like this Carrera GT that are meticulously kept and appreciated as works of art.