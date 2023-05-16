The tuner Manhart gets ahold of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport P530 and turns it into the SV 650. The result is an SUV that makes 644 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

The Range Rover Sport P530 uses a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with a stock output of 523 hp and 553 pound-feet. Manhart takes this engine and adds its MHtronik powerbox. The company can also fit an exhaust with remote-controlled valves, but this piece doesn't have a TÜV certificate, so the tuner can't sell it in Germany.

The tuner doesn't quote acceleration specs, but the stock powertrain can get the SUV to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds when using the Dynamic Launch system.

Manhart also drops the Range Rover Sport's ride height by 1.181 inches (30 millimeters). A set of 24-inch diameter wheels fill out the fenders, and they're 10 inches wide.

The tuner doesn't modify any of the body components but adds gold accents to the exterior. There are stripes on the hood, sides, and tail. Underneath the hood, the engine cover receives similar touches.

The latest generation Range Rover Sport debuted for the 2023 model year. It rides on Land Rover's MLA-Flex platform, which is also underneath the current Range Rover. In addition to the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, there are also two flavors of mild-hybrid, turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engines making 355 hp for the P360 SE or 395 hp for the P400 SE Dynamic. The P440e has a plug-in-hybrid-assisted turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 434 hp and an estimated 48-mile electric-only range.

The latest Range Rover Sport has a 13.7-inch driver display and a 13.1-inch infotainment screen. A stereo with up to 29 speakers is available. Over-the-air updates allow for sending new code 63 electronic modules.

On May 31, Land Rover will introduce the Range Rover Sport SV. It will allegedly be available only by invitation, at least initially.