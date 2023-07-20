It's Thursday at Motor1.com, and that means The Test Car Happy Hour is happening at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and all of them love talking about what we're driving. This show gives us a chance to have a face-to-face digital car meetup every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available every Monday morning on all of the major podcast platforms. You can find us on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

Gallery: Prodrive P25 First Drive Review

49 Photos

This week we have Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez.

Seyth spent the weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and came back with some great stories. He also got to drive the Prodrive P25. It's a reimagined Subaru Impreza WRX 22B with a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four-cylinder engine making 444 horsepower and 487 pound-feet. The company charges roughly the equivalent of $600,000 (460,000 pounds) for them.

"More impressive still is the way this short-wheelbase machine changes direction – I’m not sure that I’ve ever driven anything with quicker steering response," he wrote about the car.

At the other end of the vehicle spectrum, Seyth also drove a Chrysler 300C Final Edition. As the name implies, this is the last variant of the sedan before its retirement.

Brett Evans was also at Goodwood last week. However, he didn't get to drive as exciting of a machine as Seyth. Instead, he was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup. The little truck is a direct competitor against the Ford Maverick.

Finally, Perez has a Genesis GV70 EV. The luxury SUV has two electric motors making a total of 429 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It has a 235-mile range and reaches 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds. The base price is $66,975.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. And, be ready to ask lots of questions to our hosts.