The Japanese tuning culture is so vast that Toyota offers from the factory Gazoo Racing appearance packages for common cars such as the Prius and some of its minivans. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that one of the domestic tuners is taking a crack at modifying the new Crown. Tom's has customized the new Crown, and the first order of business was to get rid of the lifted suspension and bring the oddball closer to the road.

It makes a world of difference and brings the car in line with the Crown Sedan that Toyota will have on sale later this year in Japan. Aside from taking off the heels, Tom's installs a surprisingly chunky front spoiler lip along with chunkier side skirts and a sporty diffuser. Speaking of the rear, the quad exhaust tips seem overkill, and so does the large wing.

2023 Toyota Crown by Tom's

9 Photos

As an alternative to the look-at-me four tips, there's a more subdued configuration of the rear skirt with mesh surfaces replacing while hiding the exhaust tips beneath the bumper. Tom's also swaps out the OEM wheels in favor of a custom 21-inch set in either glossy black or with a brushed finish. At an additional cost, the tuner can replace the front brakes with an uprated Brembo setup.

It should be mentioned the Crown we get in the United States along with the JDM-spec sedan we mentioned earlier are only two of four models part of the revitalized Crown lineup in the Land of the Rising Sun. There’s also a compact crossover along with an Estate, which is actually an SUV despite its name suggesting it’s a wagon.

With the new Crown, Toyota is going truly global for the first time. While previous generations have been sold outside of Japan, the latest iteration will be available in 40 countries and regions from around the world. In 2024 when all four models will be available, the automaker estimates it's going to sell a combined 200,000 units.

It's too soon to say which markets will get which models but we do know all four will be available at home in Japan. The extended Crown family rides on the TNGA platform, and depending on the version, it will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains along with all-wheel drive.