Alpine is celebrating its Formula 1 team this week ahead of the British Grand Prix with a special-edition A110 S. The limited-production model incorporates a bit of the BWT Alpine F1 Team into the car’s cockpit, featuring carbon-fiber elements from the same Enstone, UK, workshop as the racing outfit.

The A110 S Enstone Edition is the first time Alpine has made interior carbon components using the tools, molds, and autoclaves from the Alpine F1 factory. The instrument cluster visor, center console, and drop zone use the exclusive material. Alpine brands the bill and console with its A arrow mark and the BWT Alpine F1 Team signature.

Each A110 has a numbered plaque – as Alpine plans to produce just 300 cars – and a certificate of authenticity from the Enstone factory. The brand also finishes the cabin in black microfiber with gray contrast stitching. The sporty Sabelt Racing seats come with exclusive Enstone Edition embroidery.

Alpine will offer the Enstone Edition in two shades of matte gray – dark “Gris Tonnerre” and light “Argent Mercure.” Both colors come with a matte-black roof adorned with the Union Jack. The flag is available in gloss or matte tone-on-tone black and comes standard in the UK. It’s an option in France and other markets. The A110 S wears 18-inch matte black GT Race wheels that house silver Brembo calipers.

The Enstone Edition relies on the A110 S’s mid-mounted turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. It powers the rear wheels, producing 300 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. The coupe can reach 62 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 171 mph with the optional aero kit.

Alpine will begin taking orders in France starting tomorrow. The Enstone Edition starts at €85,000 ($92,495 at today’s exchange rates), including the VAT. The brand isn’t available in the US, but that will change in 2027 as Alpine prepares for a global expansion that includes launching seven electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

If Alpine is successful, the US might get the A110’s electric successor. The company plans to continue selling the current A110 – launched as the brand’s first standalone model in 2017 – until the end of 2026, so expect more special editions over the next few years. There’s also a chance Alpine might sell the existing A110 in America, but the company hasn’t provided any timetable as to when that could happen.