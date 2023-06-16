Brabus has been making high-horsepower Mercedes vehicles for years. It offers upgrades for an assortment of makes and models, and it has one for the 2015 AMG C63, which has put its performance prowess on display in a new Autobahn video. The tuned Mercedes doesn’t reach its top speed but comes very close.

The 2015 AMG C63 S features the brand’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It made 500 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque when it was stock, which was plenty of power for most people. However, the Brabus upgrade increased the output t to 600 hp and 590 lb-ft of twist, which hits the ground through the rear wheels.

The video shows the C63 attempting to reach its top speed of 184 miles per hour, but traffic disrupted nearly every effort. However, the C63 went around 177 mph (285 kph), which is quite impressive for any vehicle.

Brabus often offers its tunes with an assortment of other hardware upgrades. Customers can swap out the exhaust, install new wheels, add adjustable springs, and enhance the exterior with carbon-fiber accents. The aftermarket specialist has a range of power upgrades available for various models that can add as little or as much horsepower as the customer wants.

The company recently branched out with a unique bundle that paired a 789-hp G63, a 900-hp boat, and a watch for $1.51 million. The G63 received the Brabus 800 upgrade, which increased the output to 789 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition sports boat has two 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Marine 450R engines, which can help it reach a top speed of over 69 mph (60 knots).

Brabus also recently introduced a wickedly potent AMG GT63 S E Performance upgrade. The tuner increased the power to a combined 930 hp and 1,143 lb-ft of torque. The GT63 S E Performance is a plug-in hybrid that can sprint to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. The 2015 AMG C63 is a tad slower to 60, needing 3.8 seconds.