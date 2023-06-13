Does anyone need a matching SUV, boat, and watch? No. But, the new Brabus Stealth Green Exclusivity Package combines them together into a rugged-looking package. The price is the hefty equivalent of $1.51 million (1.4 million euros).

The SUV

The Brabus 800 takes the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² and cranks the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) from the stock 577 hp and 627 lb-ft. This lets the brawny SUV hit 62 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds. Due to the all-terrain tires, the company limits the top speed to 130 miles per hour.

Brabus beefs up the exterior by fitting a revised bumper that holds a winch capable of pulling 9,900 pounds. A wind deflector above the windshield has an integrated LED light bar. The roof rack is accessible via a ladder on the rear. There's exposed carbon-fiber trim on areas like the fender flares. The SUV rides on 22-inch wheels.

Inside, the upholstery is the ochre shade Brabus Sunrise. The seats have diamond-quilted leather, and there's a Dinamica microfiber headliner. The trim features a mix of aluminum and carbon-fiber trim.

If you don't want to buy the SUV without the watercraft and watch, Brabus charges the equivalent of $776,000 (718,500 euros).

Mercedes debuted the AMG G63 4x4² in June 2022. It features portal axles and a lifted suspension for improved ground clearance. The approach angle is an impressive 40 degrees.

The Boat

The matching Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition sports boat allows for excitement on the water. It uses two Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-liter V8 engines making a total of 900 horsepower. This is enough muscle for a top speed of over 60 knots (69 mph or 111 kph). The craft comes from a cooperation with the Finnish builder Axopar Shipyard.

The cabin features water-repellent TechFX fabric in the same Brabus Sunrise color as the G63's interior. The boat's captain controls it from a cockpit with two Simrad touch-sensitive displays.

The Watch

Finally, this package includes the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition watch. It features a large case at 47 millimeters that uses the timepiece maker's Carbotech material which uses a carbon-fiber composite that is lighter than titanium. There's a skeleton dial that exposes the movement. The piece is water-resistant down to 984 feet (300 meters). Outside of this trio, the watch retails for $52,000.