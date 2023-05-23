The Brabus 930 is the aftermarket specialist’s most powerful supercar ever. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering it’s based on the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance, which was the most potent AMG ever when it debuted two years ago. Brabus has cranked up the car’s engine and added a body kit that helps the hefty plug-in hybrid sprint to 62 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds.

Under the hood is a modified twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. AMG GT63 S E Performance features new Brabus-designed turbochargers with larger compressors and additional reinforcement. Each cylinder receives its own Brabus PowerXtra control module, with new maps adjusting the injection and ignition.

Gallery: Brabus 930

83 Photos

The modified Mercedes powerplant works with the hybrid drive’s electric motor to produce a combined output of 930 horsepower and 1,143 pound-feet of torque. Engine output increases by 87 hp and 74 lb-ft, but Brabus leaves the electric motor in its stock form. The car has a top speed of 196 miles per hour (316 kilometers per hour).

Brabus also upgrades the exterior with its various carbon components that enhance the car’s aerodynamics, available with a glossy or matte finish. At the front, the AMG GT63 receives a front spoiler, caps for the large air intakes, and a more breathable grille. The tuner also fits the car with its Monoblock Z Platinum Edition 10-spoke wheels, which measure 21 inches on the front and 22 on the rear. They are wrapped in Continental SportContact 7 rubber.

A carbon diffuser insert at the back complements the four 3.5-inch titanium/carbon tailpipes. The stainless steel exhaust from Brabus includes actively controlled butterfly valves that alter the exhaust note, which consists of a quiet “Coming Home” mode and a more raucous “Sport” one. Brabus also adds its Airmatic Sport Unit plug-and-play module that can lower the ride height by up to 0.8 inches depending on the drive mode.

The Brabus 930 costs €323,435, excluding the 19% VAT ($349,000 at today’s exchange rates), and the specialist will convert the GT63 S E Performance that you already own. The car comes with the three-year or 62,000-mile Brabus Tuning Warranty too.