Listen to this article

Chevrolet keeps its electric vehicle debuts rolling this year with the unveiling of the 2024 Equinox EV. It launches in fall 2023, and the 2RS trim is available first. The entry-level 1LT arrives later with a starting price of around $30,000.

The Equinox EV will be available with two drivetrain layouts. The front-wheel-drive version produces an estimated 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and 242 pound-feet (328 Newton-meters) of torque. The all-wheel-drive variant pushes the output to 290 hp (216 kW) and 346 lb-ft (469 kW).

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

8 Photos

The Equinox EV uses General Motors' Ultium batteries. Two capacities are available, but Chevy is not revealing the kilowatt-hour ratings yet. However, the company does have range estimates. The table below shows those figures:

Trim Estimated Range 1LT FWD with standard battery 250 miles 1LT FWD with optional battery 300 miles 1LT eAWD 280 miles 2LT FWD 300 miles 2LT eAWD 280 miles 3LT FWD 300 miles 2LT eAWD 280 miles 2RS FWD 300 miles 2RS eAWD 280 miles 3RS FWD 300 miles 3RS eAWD 280 miles

In terms of charging, the electric crossover supports 11.5 kW on level 2 AC. An optional upgrade for the 3RS eAWD boosts this figure to 19.2 kW. DC fast charging happens at up to 150 kW.

As an extra bonus for the 3RS eAWD with the 19.2 kW level 2 charger, it is able to send out up to 3 kW of power. Owners could use this to power camping gear, a drill, or other electric accessories when not driving the vehicle.

Compared to the existing, combustion-powered Equinox, the EV is about 2.3 inches (70 millimeters) wider and around an inch (25.4 millimeters) lower. There's a dual-level load floor, so the surface can either be flush with the hatch opening or be lower. The max cargo room is 57 cubic feet (1,614 liters) with the rear seat folded.

The Equinox is available in LT and RS grades. The LT features a body-color front fascia. The RS has black mesh on its nose.

The base 1LT trim of the Equinox EV comes with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11-inch-diagonal infotainment screen. All models have a safety tech suite that includes automatic emergency braking, follow distance indicator, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, and rear park assist.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT Cabin 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT Cabin

Moving up to the 2LT adds an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. On the outside, there's an LED light bar on the nose beneath the hood. This model also is available with some high-tech options like a 17.7-inch-diagonal infotainment screen, adaptive cruise control, and even the Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system.

The 2RS is largely the same as the 2LT in terms of standard equipment and features. However, it gets 20-inch wheels with a dark finish, rather than the other grade's 19-inch pieces.

The 3LT gets the 17.7-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and adaptive cruise control as standard features. Plus, there's a six-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, dual-zone climate control, and a presence-based powered hatchback. The options include a Bose stereo, head-up display, rear camera mirror, and Super Cruise.

The range-topping 3RS adds a flat-bottom steering and 21-inch wheels. Customers can add the 19.2 kW level 2 charger, in addition to the available head-up display, Bose stereo, and Super Cruise.

After the 2RS arrives in fall 2023, Chevy plans to roll out the rest of the trims over the course of the next 12 months. The 3RS and 3LT would come next, and the 1LT would be among the final trims to launch.