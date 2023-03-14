Listen to this article

It’s been a few months since our spy photographers captured the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox out testing. The latest batch of photos captured the crossover outside of General Motors’ Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan. The automaker continues to hide the redesigned model under a camouflage wrap, distorting the new shape.

The next-generation Equinox looks boxier than the current model, adopting styling cues from the larger Traverse that’s also being redesigned. The Equinox’s new look will feature a more upright front end and a squared-off rear.

Gallery: Next-Gen Chevrolet Equinox Spy Photos

10 Photos

A slotted grille is visible through the mesh covering at the front, which also hides the production headlights. There’s a hint of Equinox EV styling in the daytime running lights located high on the crossover’s face, but that’s where the similarities appear to stop. The gas-powered Equinox looks more off-road ready than the current car and tougher than its electrified counterpart.

Our spy photographers haven’t captured the crossover’s cabin. It should also receive a thorough redesign that puts a big emphasis on screens and technology. Chevrolet launched the Equinox EV with a dual-screen setup on the dash.

We don’t have any information about the next-gen Equinox’s powertrain setup. The current crossover uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 175 horsepower. It’s the only engine available across the entire lineup, and it could very well carry over to the next-generation model with only a few tweaks. Chevy could add a hybrid component to make it more efficient.

Chevrolet will sell the redesigned crossover alongside the new Equinox EV going on sale this fall. The EV will feature unique styling while offering up to 300 miles of range. The front-wheel-drive version makes an estimated 210 horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive dual-motor configuration makes 290 hp. The entry-level 1LT will have a starting price of around $30,000.

The new Equinox should debut later this year before going on sale in early 2024 for the 2025 model year. Chevrolet, like other automakers, is transitioning to building only electric vehicles. The Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and Silverado EV will be on sale by the end of 2023, joining the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV that are already available.