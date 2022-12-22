Listen to this article

A new Chevrolet Equinox is coming, and we aren't talking about the electric version. A next-generation combustion-powered SUV is expected to arrive for the 2024 model year, and new spy photos offer a preview of what's to come.

It's clear right away that the fuel-burning model won't simply be a copy of the Equinox EV that debuted earlier in 2022. The body retains familiar Equinox characteristics with the overall window shape and beltline, but it's beefier than before with boxy proportions. This is particularly noticeable at the D-pillar, where the side glass stretches to the roof with near-vertical framing, much like the Equinox EV. The current Equinox uses angled glass for a sleeker profile.

Gallery: 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Spy Photos

7 Photos

We also draw your attention to the front, where an upright face is barely visible through the camouflage. There is a bit more Equinox EV influence here, notably with thin daytime running lights at the top. Unlike the EV, there's a large grille to feed a gasoline engine. Primary headlights are easily seen on either side of the grille. Placeholder taillights at the rear confirm this test vehicle is far from production-ready.

Clearly, Chevrolet is following recent trends of boxier, more rugged SUV designs similar to the new Honda Pilot and Subaru Forester, both of which debuted in the last 18 months. That leaves room for the sleeker Equinox EV to have its own space in Chevy's lineup as a street-focused family hauler.

As for power, our sources haven't heard anything about engine choices. Presently, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 175 horsepower is offered across all Equinox trim levels, turning either the front wheels or all four. There's always the possibility of new hybrid powertrains joining the party.

The Equinox is currently on its third generation, having launched in 2016. A mid-cycle refresh debuted for the 2021 model year, and 2023 models are already listed on Chevrolet's website. With this being our first sighting of a fourth-gen prototype, we aren't expecting a reveal until later in 2023 at the earliest, likely arriving as a 2025 model.