Overland Expo has unveiled its Ultimate Overland Vehicle for 2023 built with components from 25 show exhibitors. The machine is based on a 2022 Lexus LX600 and will make its public debut tomorrow at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, followed by two additional Overland Expo events later in 2023, the Pacific Northwest in Redmond, Oregon, and Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado.

The project started its life as a 2022 LX600 based on the GA-F body-on-frame platform and equipped with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. The modifications start with a completely new front fascia with a new bumper, a Solo Series 12.5 winch, and a pair of LED lights. A roof rack sits at the top of the vehicle holding an Armadillo A2 rooftop tent and Peregrine 270 awning.

Gallery: Ultimate Overland Vehicle 2023

42 Photos

The SUV’s off-road capabilities aren’t left untouched, too. There’s a modified suspension with new upper and lower control arms and rear links, as well as upgraded front and rear shocks and struts. As a result, the suspension is now more than 2.5 inches taller than the LX600’s stock setup.

Last but not least, the overland vehicle now rides on proper off-road tires. The lifted suspension enables the fitment of 33/12.5 R17 Kenda Klever R/T tires on all four corners, wrapped around 17-inch Compression wheels with a black finish. A full-size spare wheel and tire set is attached at the back.

See Last Year's Ultimate Overland Vehicle: Overland Expo Debuts 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X For Off-Road Adventures

Hooked to the rear of the SUV is an off-road trailer. It has a huge 24-inch ground clearance and a 360-degree articulating hitch and is equipped with queen-size sleeping quarters, air conditioning, and an on-demand hot water system. Once you find the perfect place to spend the night, you can also enjoy the trailer’s slide-out dual pizza oven from Solo Stove.

The Overland Expo’s Ultimate Overland Vehicle will be auctioned off after the conclusion of the show season later this year. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Overland Expo charity foundation.