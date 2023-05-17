It's fair to say a rebel could wreak havoc, so perhaps a Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition is a match made in heaven? The world will find out soon, as Ram now offers the appearance package on its rugged half-ton Rebel truck in limited quantities. And with a starting price of $72,205 (including Ram's mandatory $1,895 destination charge), it could wreak havoc on your bank account.

For that price, buyers get a well-optioned Ram 1500 Rebel equipped with the automaker's Rebel Level 2 package. That includes all kinds of features like power heated seats, a heated steering wheel, the 12.0-inch center touchscreen, Ram's Uconnect 5 system, GPS, Ram Connected Services, and much more. For off-road adventuring, it includes Off-road Pages for monitoring various parameters like ground clearance and truck angles. Selec-Speed Control is a new feature for the Rebel, essentially functioning as a slow-speed cruise control for off-road conditions.

To become the Havoc Edition, Ram gives the 2023 Rebel a coat of Baja Yellow for the exterior. It's an exclusive shade for the Havoc Edition, and it's trimmed with black bumpers, black mirrors black 18-inch wheels, black badges, and black Rebel graphics for the hood and bed. Under the hood, the Rebel Havoc Edition features the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. As this is strictly an appearance upgrade, output holds steady at 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. There are no changes to the Rebel's suspension or undercarriage.

"Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc buyers will enjoy the newest addition to our light-duty lineup, which offers a distinctive combination of unique exterior appointments only seen on a Ram truck," said Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr.

While it's certainly distinctive, it isn't unique. In late 2022, Ram unveiled the TRX Havoc Edition, giving its 702-hp high-performance off-roader the yellow treatment. Like Rebel, it's also a well-optioned truck with yellow and black trim. And while the Rebel Havoc Edition is expensive at over $72,000, the TRX version goes six figures with a starting price of $106,445.

The 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition will go on sale in the spring in "extremely limited quantities," though an exact production number isn't mentioned.

