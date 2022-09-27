Listen to this article

Ram is back with a new Built To Serve special edition pickup truck. The automaker has covered the US armed forces and then some, but now it's time for emergency medical responders to take the spotlight. This is the 2023 Ram 1500 Built To Serve EMS model.

As before, Built To Serve is an appearance package based on Ram 1500 Big Horn or Lone Star Crew Cab trucks. On the outside, these special pickups are easily identified by the United States flag and Built To Serve stickers on the rear quarter panels. A keen eye will further see a thorough blackout treatment that includes the grille, badges, side steps, and exhaust tips. 20-inch aluminum wheels aren't black, but with a gray finish, they contribute to the dark aura. Only two exterior colors are available – Hydro Blue or Bright White.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Built To Serve EMS Edition

7 Photos

Regardless of the paint job, all Built To Serve EMS models have the same black interior with cloth/vinyl seats. Blue contrast stitching offers some color, and a special Built To Serve badge is affixed to the dash. As with other models in this series, the front seats are designed to hold velcro patches that owners can use to personalize their trucks.

"The Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition is our way of honoring and expressing deep gratitude to the frontline heroes who serve or have served our country," said Ram Brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. "At Ram, we are pleased to recognize the important work emergency medical service workers provide to their communities every day."

This is the second truck in the latest Built To Serve series, honoring those providing emergency services. Firefighters were highlighted in the first truck, which debuted in February 2022. The previous Built To Serve series focused on branches of the US military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the US Coast Guard.

The 2023 Ram 1500 Built To Serve EMS model is available now for purchase. Pricing starts at $56,810, which includes a $1,895 destination charge.