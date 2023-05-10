Ram is finding new ways to spruce up the 1500 by giving the pickup truck miscellaneous updates as the model years go by. The Rebel and TRX get a Lunar Edition with an assortment of visual tweaks and a generous list of standard equipment. Both come with a Ceramic Gray color you can't have on the other 1500 versions. Should it tickle your fancy, you need to act fast as the duo will be sold in "extremely limited quantities" later this spring.

The 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition combines the new paint with a Rebel graphic on the hood and bed while the badges are finished in black. It can also be visually distinguished thanks to the glossy black 18-inch wheels as well as the dark grille and front bumper. To sweeten the pot, Ram throws in the Rebel Level 2 equipment group and installs the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine. It costs $70,310, plus $1,895 for destination charges.

Step up to the 1500 TRX Lunar Edition and you get the mighty supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 with its 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The TRX Level 2 Equipment Group is included as standard, as are the TRX hood and bed graphics along with the 18-inch beadlock wheels and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The super truck retails for $106,445 (+$1,895 destination) and comes nicely equipped with adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, and a bespoke badge on the center console. The 1500 TRX Lunar Edition gets Surf Blue accent stitching and a flat-bottomed steering wheel covered in leather and carbon fiber. For your money’s worth, Ram adds a spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and an LED cab-mounted brake light.

The Lunar Editions follow other limited-run 1500s launched in recent years, such as the Havoc and Sandblast, both of which were based on the range-topping TRX.