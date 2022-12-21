Listen to this article

When the Ram 1500 TRX debuted for the 2021 model year, it had a base price of $69,995. The high-performance truck was significantly costlier for the 2022MY since it retailed from $83,890. For the 2023MY, it’s received yet another price hike as math now starts at $84,555. Step up to this Havoc Edition and you'll be paying six figures. At $104,550 plus a steep $1,895 destination fee, it's even more expensive than the 2022 Sandblast Edition.

For $106,445, Ram paints the "quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world" in a new Baja Yellow color with contrasting decals and black 18-inch beadlock wheels. Inside, it gets Prowler Yellow stitching, carbon fiber accents, and a plaque on the center console to denote the truck's special status. Additional items include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, cargo tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a bed step, and a cab-mounted LED brake light.

2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition

5 Photos

Being fitted as standard with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group – which is a $10,995 option on the regular model – it gets an assortment of goodies. These include a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a head-up display, not to mention electrically adjustable leather-trimmed bucket seats. The comprehensive package also encompasses ventilated seats front and rear, a wireless charging pad, a surround-vide camera, and a digital rearview mirror camera.

Ram will have the 1500 TRX Havoc Edition on sale in the first quarter of next year in "very limited quantities,” without revealing an exact number. All will have the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 delivering a meaty 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque.

As a final note, the 2023MY configurator is up and running and we've managed to max out the TRX to over $112,000 after adding all of the available optional equipment.