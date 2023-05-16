The Toyota GR Supra and GR Yaris are a pair of potent performance vehicles. They are quick in a quarter-mile race, but a new video shows that something with fewer wheels and much less power can put up a decent fight. The two Toyotas faced off against a rally bike piloted by two-time Dakar winner Sam Sunderland.

The bike makes just 72 horsepower and 110 pound-feet (150 Newton-meters) of torque. However, it’s also the lightest vehicle of the group, weighing just 330 pounds (150 kilograms). It packs a single-cylinder 450-cc engine.

The GR Yaris features a much larger 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 264 hp and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox routes power to the all-wheel-drive system, which has to motivate the 2,821-lb (1,280-kg) hatch down the track.

The GR Supra is the most powerful out of the trio with its turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. It produces 387 hp and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque while weighing 3,311 lbs (1,502 kg). It also has a six-speed manual, but it exclusively sends the power to the rear wheels.

The GR Yaris struggled in the first race after getting a decent start. However, the rally bike easily beat it. The second race was not that different, and while the Yaris got a better start and narrowed the gap, it wasn’t enough to eke out a win.

The third and fourth races swapped the Yaris for the Supra, but the results didn’t change for the Toyota brand. The bike was still quicker through the quarter-mile, completing it in 11.0 seconds. It took the Supra 12.0 seconds, while the Yaris needed 12.5. A final eight-mile race with the bike on dirt gave the Supra its first and only drag racing win, completing it in 8.6 seconds compared to the bike’s 9.0-second time.

A rolling race between the bike and Supra didn’t give the Toyota a second win, with the bike still staying ahead as the pair crossed the finish line. However, the coupe did stop at a shorter distance than the bike, giving it its second win in the event.

Source: Carwow / YouTube

