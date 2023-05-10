It's that time of the year when Japanese automakers talk about how they fared in the previous financial year and tease future products. Mitsubishi would like to remind us it has several new models in the pipeline by previewing the Colt, Triton, and a compact crossover once again. These are shown alongside already revealed vehicles such as the ASX – a rebadged Renault Captur - and Delica Mini, a high-riding kei car with mild off-road ambitions.

The first to be unveiled will definitely be the Colt as a 2024 Renault Clio facelift with a Mitsubishi badge and some minor changes. It'll break cover on June 8 and will offer a hybrid powertrain in the same vein as the donor vehicle. Renault will build the Colt in Turkey at its Bursa factory where the equivalent Clio comes to life. The newcomer won't have to worry about the Fiesta since Ford is discontinuing its subcompact hatchback this year.

2023 Mitsubishi XRT concept

As for the next-gen Triton, it has already been previewed by the XRT concept introduced in the second half of March. Details about the truck are limited at this point but it will allegedly share the platform with the Navara and is likely to offer Ralliart accessories considering the near-production concept had them. The plan is to have it on sale in the next fiscal year, with Thailand to get the ute first before arriving in the ASEAN region.

The slideshow also contains a "compact SUV" by showing the 2022 XFC concept. Unlike the ASX with its French connection, the subsequent production version is being developed by Mitsubishi for ASEAN markets. However, the automaker isn't ruling out bringing the model to other regions should it prove to be a commercial success.

If the name "Xpander" doesn't ring a bell, it's a mashup between a minivan and a crossover launched in late 2019 before receiving a facelift in mid-2022. Mitsubishi intends to give it a hybrid powertrain in the near future. All these products were previously announced at the beginning of March in a slideshow of a product roadmap until 2028, which included a two-row electric truck.