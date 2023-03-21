Listen to this article

The fifth-generation L200/Triton has been around for about nine years and will soon be replaced by a new truck previewed today at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor. Despite being officially labeled as a concept, it appears to be a thinly covered prototype with all the production panels in place. It also seems to have the final split headlight design hiding beneath the camo while the taillights have a full black tint blending with the body wrap.

Originally announced earlier this month in a new product roadmap through 2028, the revamped midsize pickup will be powered by a "next-generation diesel" engine. Some form of electrification is expected, possibly a plug-in hybrid powertrain to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations. The XRT Concept portrays a double cab body style with a snorkel and two spare tires in the bed. You'll also notice the Ralliart branding and meaty off-road rubber.

2023 Mitsubishi XRT concept

22 Photos

Mitsubishi remains tight-lipped about the technical specifications but reports state it will use an updated ladder frame chassis shared with the next-gen Navara. From what we can tell, expect a slightly longer wheelbase and possibly a bigger bed, while the rear wheels appear to have drum brakes. The Ford Ranger / Volkswagen Amarok competitor boasts swollen wheel arches, a sports bar, and large side mirrors.

We will see the next L200/Triton in action during the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 where Team Mitsubishi Ralliart plans to race a prototype. The production-ready model will initially go on sale in Thailand during the fiscal year 2023 (from April 2023 to March 2024), with ASEAN, Oceania, and other regions to follow in due course.

Per the aforementioned roadmap, Mitsubishi is also working on a purely electric pickup truck scheduled to arrive after 2025 but no later than 2028.