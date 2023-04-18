Renault unveiled the fifth-generation Clio a little over four years ago and now it's giving the supermini a mid-cycle update to remain fresh and competitive against segment rivals like the Volkswagen Polo / Skoda Fabia / SEAT Ibiza trio. It's a significant facelift considering the subcompact hatchback has a completely redesigned front featuring slimmer headlights and a wider grille with a checkerboard pattern.

The daytime running lights continue in the bumper where they're shaped like half of an upright rhombus as a nod to the Renault logo, which comes finished in brushed chrome. Interestingly, the French marque is trying to make clear taillights fashionable again. In addition, the diffuser can have one of the six available designs depending on trim level and whether it's a hybrid or not. Seen here is the Esprit Alpine, a flagship trim replacing RS Line.

2024 Renault Clio facelift

42 Photos

Renault is offering the updated Clio with a choice of five wheel designs with a diameter of up to 17 inches, with all featuring the latest corporate logo in brushed aluminum. Go for the Esprit Alpine or the Techno trim and you get a shark fin antenna. Paint options include Arctic White, Platinum Gray, Black Pearl Black, Iron Blue, Decir Red, Valencia Orange, and the new tri-coat Rafal Gray.

The interior has largely been carried over but there are new sustainable materials throughout the cabin. As a matter of fact, you can't buy the 2024 Clio with leather upholstery. Instead, the seats are covered in a material made from organic and polyester fibers, called TEP. Step up to the Esprit Alpine and the small hatch gets sportier front seats with better lateral support.

As far as technology is concerned, the digital instrument cluster comes in 7- and 10-inch sizes while the touchscreen is available in 7- or 9.3-inch configurations. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, along with built-in navigation, a 360-degree camera, and no fewer than 20 driver assistance systems. Highlights include adaptive cruise control (with stop & go) and Level 2 partially automated driving.

The powertrain lineup includes the usual suspects, starting with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder 1.0-liter unit rated at 65 horsepower (47 kilowatts) and 70 pound-feet (95 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Up next is another 1.0-liter three-cylinder but turbocharged to 90 hp (66 kW) and 118 lb-ft (160 Nm) transferred through a six-speed manual.

The flagship powertrain is available in the Clio E-Tech Full Hybrid 145, which combines a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a pair of electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack with a 1.2-kWh capacity. As its name implies, it offers a total output of 145 hp (105 kW), delivered to the road via a clutchless transmission with two speeds for EV mode and four for when the combustion engine is running.

Renault is also selling the revised Clio with a three-cylinder turbo engine running on compressed natural gas (CNG). It can cover over 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) and offers a decent 125 lb-ft (170 Nm) from 2,000 rpm while emitting eight percent less CO 2 compared to the equivalent gasoline-only engine.

Perhaps a bit surprising, but diesel's not dead yet since Renault will be offering the 2024 Clio with the Blue dCi 100 unit. The familiar 1.5-liter mill produces 100 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm), mated to a six-speed manual.

As a final note, the Clio won't be going up against the Ford Fiesta as the Blue Oval has decided to discontinue its B-segment hatchback.