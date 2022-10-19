Listen to this article

Mitsubishi slapped its badge on the Renault Captur and called it a day after unveiling the "new" ASX last month. It'll be putting more effort into this small crossover for ASEAN markets where it plans to sell a production version of the XFC Concept. Unveiled in Ho Chi Min City (formerly known as Saigon), Vietnam's most populous city, the vehicle is touted as being the "best-suited buddy for an exciting life" with a "silky and solid" design.

Marketing jargon aside, it has an all-Mitsubishi design as opposed to the ASX's obvious French DNA. It boasts L-shaped LED headlights with louver-like daytime running lights mounted below for a light signature repeated at the rear where the taillights have a similar appearance. Illuminated hexagonal shapes are located at both ends of the XFC Concept while the side profile shows cameras instead of conventional mirrors.

Mitsubishi XFC concept

56 Photos

The interior follows recent trends by adopting side-by-side screens, but thankfully, there are still separate controls for the climate settings. They're mounted on a touch-capacitive panel on the center console where we also notice the "floating" gear selector and a stop/start button. The flat-bottomed steering wheel hosts hexagonal touch buttons to mirror the HVAC module and the controls mounted on the door cards.

Curiously, sections of the front seats and rear bench have a contrasting yellow finish that has also been used for the stitching throughout the cabin. The XFC Concept appears to have a completely flat floor with enough room in the back for three passengers who have access to climate controls mounted on a touch panel. Mitsubishi says the small crossover has class-leading interior space and generous cargo volume behind the seats.

Technical specifications have not been provided, but we do know this is Mitsubishi's first vehicle to have a "Wet" driving mode to enable "safe driving even on roads flooded by sudden showers." The XFC Concept has other selectable driving modes: Normal, Gravel, and Mud.

The subsequent production version will be obviously toned down, so don't expect those glitzy lights and side cameras to survive. Consequently, we can say the same thing about the two screens mounted at the extremities of the dashboard since those show the footage captured by the cameras. In the road-going model, Mitsubishi will likely install the air vents. The concept's 20-inch wheels seem like overkill for a small crossover, and the touch controls are probably going to be replaced with regular buttons.

Mitsubishi will have the production model on sale in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets – including Vietnam – from the fiscal year 2023, so sometime between April 2023 and March 2024. If it's going to be a commercial success, availability will be expanded to other regions outside the ASEAN.