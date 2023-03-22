Listen to this article

Hyundai bid adieu to the Accent in the United States after the 2022 model year but the sedan lives on in other markets. Entering its sixth generation, the affordable family car has been officially revealed this week in India where it goes by the name of Verna. Although it slots underneath the Elantra, it's not a subcompact car considering it measures 178.5 inches (4535 millimeters) long and has a segment-leading wheelbase of 2670 mm (105.1 mm).

It's positioned above the B-segment Aura in Hyundai India's lineup and measures 69.5 in (1765 mm) in width and 1475 mm (58 mm) in height. The all-new model is significantly larger than the model it replaces and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/55 R16 tires. Its design takes after the bigger Elantra but with a wide LED light bar like the Kona crossover, Staria minivan, and the forthcoming Sonata facelift.

2023 Hyundai Verna

The interior is surprisingly nice for an economy car, featuring a pair of 10.25-inch screens, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a two-tone theme. Other goodies worth mentioning include a power sunroof, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, a wireless charging pad, and even paddle shifters. Hyundai has promised to stick with conventional controls for often-used functions, so the 2023 Verna has many physical buttons on the center console.

Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 113 hp (84 kW) and 106 lb-ft (144 Nm) of torque sent to the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox or an "Intelligent Variable Transmission" (IVT). Step up to the turbocharged 1.5-liter and you get 156 hp (117 kW) and 187 lb-ft (253 Nm) along with the possibility to choose from a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic.

Available in India in four trim levels, the new Hyundai Verna is priced at about $13,200 at current exchange rates. The most expensive of the bunch retails for $21,000 and can be had with a contrasting black roof, metal pedals, and other niceties. Regardless of trim level, all cars get six airbags, rear disc brakes, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill assist, and an electric parking brake.

We're expecting the equivalent Accent to debut in the near future for other markets, but the United States won't be one of them.