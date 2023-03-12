Listen to this article

The BMW M5 F90 is the current generation of the high-performance luxury sports sedan and the sixth iteration of the nameplate.

In stock form, the more powerful M5 Competition boasts a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 mill that puts out 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. These figures allow the M5 Competition to sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.1 seconds, making it one of the quickest sedans in the world.

However, aftermarket tuners can extract more from the M5. Case in point: this BMW M5, tuned by G-Power. The German tuning firm specializes in BMWs, such as the 800-hp BMW X5 M with carbon fiber body kit and the M5 CS that maxes it out at 888 hp through the G-Power Hurricane upgrade. There's also the M8 Gran Coupe that G-Power dialed up to 900 hp and gave it subtle aero kits.

This BMW M5 featured by AutoTopNL isn't an exception. The extent of the tuning wasn't declared in the video above, but the final power output is 770 hp. Don't mind the stats shown on the video as there seems to be an error from the uploader's end.

The power increase doesn't sound much, but it was enough to send the BMW M5 rocketing through the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn for a top-speed attempt. The glorious sound of the turbocharged V8 was just a bonus.

At the initial attempt, you can see the M5 already hitting 188 mph (302 km/h) on the odometer, which is way more than the electronically limited top speed of the car right off the showroom floor. The GPS app on the left side shows a higher number at 192 mph (309 km/h).

That said, we couldn't help but wonder what the next BMW M5 would be like. The automaker is already in its development phase, with some prototypes already being caught out in the wild.