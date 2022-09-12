Listen to this article

G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers.

The tuned 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 888 horsepower (662 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque with G-Power's magic. That's a big increase over the car's stock 627 hp (467 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) output. G-Power dove deep into the engine to wring out the extra power, upgrading it with new forged pistons and connecting rods. G-Power also upgraded the turbochargers, installing new CNC-milled turbine and compressor housings, larger compressor and turbine wheels, and tweaked turbo blades.

Also adding to the car's performance boost is G-Power's DeepTone exhaust system, which reduces back pressure and gives the car its unique soundtrack. The M5 also gets the company's GP-900 software upgrade that likely changes a number of engine parameters such as ignition timing and more. The added high-powered goodies help to increase the car's top speed to 207 miles per hour (333 kilometers per hour).

If 888 hp is a bit too much for you, G-Power also offers the G5M CS Hurricane RS, which delivers a still-powerful 840 hp. Those looking for something tamer can opt for the G5M CS Bi-Turbo that's available with 700, 750, or 800 hp outputs.

Visually, the G5M CS Hurricane RR receives unique 21-inch wheels, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and other tweaks like the carbon hood, which aids in ventilating the engine bay. G-Power doesn't get into too many design details, but the modified M5 looks potent.

G-Power has also tuned cars from Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini, and we've covered plenty of the tuner's BMW builds, too, like the 820-hp (611-KW) BMW M8 from 2020. There's no shortage of tuners willing to wring out more power from BMW's best M cars, and G-Power does it with a significant upgrade to the M5 CS.