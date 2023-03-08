Listen to this article

For the 2022 model year, the BMW M8 range received new colors and infotainment upgrades. There weren’t any changes under the hood though, where the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged engine continued to offer the same 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque as before. There have always been interesting options for modifying the M8 family and there’s a new impressive package coming from G-Power for the M8 Gran Coupe.

Starting with the most important thing – the power upgrade. The V8 S63 mill has received new forged pistons and connecting rods, two new air coolers, optimized turbochargers, and a new engine control unit. Thanks to these hardware tweaks, the output of the 4.4-liter unit jumps to 900 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. The power boost comes with a nice exhaust sound enhancement courtesy of G-Power in-house developed exhaust system with carbon tailpipes with lower exhaust back pressure.

Matching the power increase is a set of new 21-inch forged rims with 285/30 front and 295/30 rear tires. The most striking exterior upgrade has to be that big fixed wing at the back made of carbon. Other carbon body components include the engine hood with better thermal management for the engine compartment. Alternatively, customers can also order a standard bonnet finished in a dark shade of purple.

There’s no pricing information released yet, but we bet the full package isn’t going to be cheap. If you would rather not spend a fortune on hardcore engine modifications for your M8 Gran Coupe, G-Power also offers more subtle power upgrade packages with anything from 700 hp to 840 hp. Everything depends on the software tune and the upgraded components that can be installed independently.