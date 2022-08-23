Listen to this article

G-Power started nearly 40 years ago by tuning BMW and BMW M models. It expanded its expertise to include Mercedes-AMG in 2014 and 2019 for Porsche. G-Power is now ready to grow again, this time tackling Lamborghini. It’s starting with the Urus SUV.

The stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, but G-Power hates an engine’s stock performance numbers. The tuned engine, which only receives G-Power’s performance software upgrade, gets its output increased to 740 hp (551 kW) and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque.

However, those who want more can increase the power to 780 hp (581 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. G-Power achieves this by installing new proprietary downpipes, sports catalytic converters, and a software enhancement. That’s the most power possible due to the SUV’s undersized air coolers. However, installing larger air coolers can add around 50 hp (37 kW) more, taking the Urus to around 830 hp (618 kW).

In addition to the power enhancements, the Urus also receives a mild styling upgrade. The SUV gets a hood garnish, front fender arch extensions, an orange grille insert, a more aggressive rear diffuser, and a larger roof spoiler. Twenty-four-inch Y-spoke wheels complete the makeover. G-Power uses the orange color inside as an accent color on the center console, doors, and seats.

Lamborghini introduced a higher-performance Urus late last week. The automaker reduced the SUV’s overall weight by 104 pounds (47 kilograms) while increasing its output. The Performante makes 666 hp (496 kW); however, the torque rating remains unchanged at 627 lb-ft. The Performante can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds.

G-Power has made countless high-powered tuned vehicles ranging from the 661-hp (492-kW) M8 alternative to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 that pumps out 800 hp (596 kW). The aftermarket specialist can wring out a lot of power from these already potent machines. We’re excited to see G-Power’s next tuned Lamborghini.