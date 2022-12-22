Listen to this article

The BMW X5 M is an SUV that bridges practicality with performance, wrapping it in a fun package. G-Power likes to up the ante, though, cranking up the power and style on a variety of already potent makes and models. The tuner’s latest creation is the new X5 M Typhoon S, which gives the sporty vehicle a visual makeover and much more power than the stock variant.

The standard X5 M isn’t weak by any measure, making 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters) of torque. It can produce 617 hp (460 kW) in the Competition trim, but that’s far below what G-Power gets out of its tuned model.

Gallery: BMW X5 M Typhoon S By G-Power

30 Photos

The X5 M Typhoon S boosts the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine’s output to 800 hp (596 kW). G-Power achieves this bonkers power figure with a number of powertrain upgrades. One of the more significant improvements is the larger turbochargers that increase the boost pressure. The larger turbos feature a larger compressor, turbine wheel, and housing.

The tuner’s stainless steel exhaust, which connects to G-Power downpipes, also helps boost the output, reducing exhaust temperatures and exhaust gas back pressure. G-Power finishes the system off with carbon-coated tailpipes.

G-Power pairs the Typhoon’s extra power with a visual upgrade on the outside. The high-powered SUV features the tuner’s nine-piece carbon aerodynamic kit, which adds a new front spoiler, wheel arch extensions, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a rear spoiler. G-Power also upgrades the wheels to 23-inch Hurricane RR spinners, while the height-adjustable coil springs lower the SUV by 40 and 45 millimeters (1.57 and 1.77 inches) at the front and rear, respectively. This radically changes how the SUV looks.

The new BMW X5 M Typhoon S by G-Power is the latest example to debut in the series. G-Power previously launched the X5 M and X6 M Typhoon models well over a decade ago. The latest example keeps the tuner’s nameplate alive with a new iteration that makes more power than ever, pairing the extra horsepower and torque with a stylish body kit.