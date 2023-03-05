Listen to this article

Another day, another drag race. This time, it's a battle between luxury compact sedans: two from Germany and one from South Korea. However, there's a bit of a twist in this matchup orchestrated by Sam CarLegion. One came in stock form, which means it is what you can buy from showrooms; the other contenders are not.

The three cars in this drag race are the BMW M340i, Genesis G70 3.3T, and Audi S5 Sportback. Of course, they differ in terms of their engine types, modifications, and curb weight, and since the two cars are tuned, they're also more powerful than their stock form.

Speaking of, the only stock contender here, the BMW M340i, has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that delivers 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive and tips the scales at 3,979 pounds (1,805 kilograms), the heaviest of the bunch.

As mentioned, BMW could be lying about the power figures, per the presenter, so might as well take these numbers with a grain of salt.

The Genesis G70 3.3T, which has been tuned with a JB4 module, is powered by a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine that churns out 420 hp (313 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. It also has an 8-speed automatic gearbox and AWD but is the lightest of the bunch with a curb weight of 3,887 lbs (1,763 kg).

Lastly, the Audi S5 Sportback makes power from a turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that has been tuned with a 034 Motorsport Stage 1 and filled with 91 octane fuel. That said, it generates 397 hp (296 kW) and a massive 491 lb-ft (666 Nm) of torque. Like the BMW and Genesis, it has an 8-speed automatic tranny and AWD, but it is in the middle of the two in terms of weight at 3,942 lbs (1,788 kg).

With these numbers in mind, which do you think crossed the quarter-mile market first? Do you agree that BMW has been lying about its output figures? Let us know your thoughts below.