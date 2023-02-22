Listen to this article

Technology has made it easier for drivers to see what’s around their vehicles. Backup cameras have spawned 360-degree setups, which have made parking and other tight maneuvers a breeze. Ford is making it easier to see out of the 2023 Transit and E-Transit by making its new Digital Rearview Mirror available.

The option includes a rearview camera and a high-definition mirror monitor. The screen displays a panoramic view of what’s behind the van, allowing the driver to easily identify pedestrians, bicyclists, vehicles, and other obstacles. Big, boxy vans can have large blind spots, especially versions without any windows in the bulkhead or the rear cargo doors.

The Digital Rearview Mirror gives drivers an unrestricted view of behind the van. It’s also great for vans with windows that might carry a lot of cargo or passengers, which could obstruct a driver’s rear view.

The option is just another piece of technology in Ford’s arsenal that should make driving safer. Blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, and other features make the Transit and other modern vehicles more aware of their surroundings than ever before, making them safer around other cars and pedestrians.

The new camera system is available in the gas-powered Transit and the electric E-Transit, which are both important products for Ford Pro, the automaker’s commercial vehicles business. The company created Ford Pro as a separate unit within Ford in 2021 to better serve the needs of commercial customers. More safety options are always welcomed.

The E-Transit is also part of the company’s efforts to electrify its lineup and become a leader in EV production. The E-Transit features a 266-horsepower (198-kilowatt) rear-mounted electric motor that makes 317 pound-feet (429 Newton-meters) of torque. The motor draws power from a (usable) 68-kilowatt battery pack. Ford builds the regular Transit in several different configurations.

Ford offers the rearview camera and mirror monitor for $595. The automaker’s consumer-facing website says the option is standard on the XL and XLT passenger vans. It’s likely an option many will select considering its affordable price and welcomed utility.