After lengthy delays, we're waiting for the final Dodge Last Call vehicle to drop and now, we have a legit teaser regarding its identity. We know it's going to be powerful, but as a quick screenshot from the above video suggests, it could mark the return of the Challenger SRT Demon – possibly a Redeye version.

This teaser is the first of several Dodge has planned ahead of the, um, last Last Call edition slated to debut next month. Last fall, Dodge announced a series of seven Last Call special editions to mark the end of the modern Hemi V8 era for its enduring Charger and Challenger models. Thus far, those offerings have balanced reasonably well between the two-door and four, but the Hemi's swan song is reserved for the Challenger. And it will almost certainly be the most powerful production ever from Dodge.

The video is just 10 seconds long, but it starts with a glint of red eyes emerging from the darkness. A demonic red face follows, ending with a quick jump cut to Dodge's Last Call event banner. Die-hard Dodge muscle car fans might see a resemblance between this face and the one used on the original Dodge Demon (a trim level of the Dart back then) from the early 1970s. And for a bit more evidence, an image related to this special debut event has demon-eye-exploration in the file name. Coincidence? Possibly, but it all certainly points in a rather specific direction.

In any case, we have four more weeks of sleuthing to do before the official reveal and Dodge will help us along the way. The automaker is publishing three more teasers – one each week leading to the debut – creating a "trail of hints and clues" to the vehicle's name and performance. Another clue is 1Fast29, revealed last year during the Last Call announcement. It was affixed to a car under a tight cover with the unmistakable shape of a Challenger. And a report from last summer claimed the final Challenger would have an engine tuned to run on E85, making upwards of 900 horsepower.

If the sleuthing proves too tough, hold on until March 20. Dodge will announce the final Last Call model at a special event taking place in Las Vegas, and we will have all the information right here at Motor1.com.