Listen to this article

The Ferrari Purosangue is causing quite a stir. The automaker has already had to stop taking orders for the company’s first four-door, with Ferrari limiting the model’s production to just 20 percent of its annual output. The car won’t go on sale until next year, but a new video from Harry’s Garage gets us up close and personal with the unique Ferrari.

The new Purosangue is quite the sight. It features aggressive, aerodynamic bodywork, with vents located all around the front, including the thin daytime running lights. It’s a chunky machine with big, staggered 22- and 23-inch wheels. The video shows off the car’s intricate details, like the detached carbon-fiber fender arches.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue

32 Photos

The rear of the car is all Ferrari, with big quad tailpipes sticking out from underneath the diffuser. Astute viewers will notice the lack of a rear windshield wiper, but a closer inspection reveals that Ferrari creased the glass in a way not to need one. It gives the Purosangue a cleaner rear-end appearance.

Inside, the Ferrari seats four, with the rear door opening 79 degrees to enable easier ingress and egress. The cabin is awash in technology, with the dash featuring a screen for the driver and one for the front passenger.

Powering the Purosangue is a Ferrari V12. The 6.5-liter engine produces 715 horsepower (525 kilowatts) and 528 pound-feet (711 Newton-meters) of torque, the most of any Ferrari GT ever. The Ferrari is estimated to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds. It will also have a top speed of over 192 mph (308 kph). The automaker offers the vehicle with all-wheel drive, which disengages above fourth gear and/or around 125 mph (200 kph).

Ferrari hasn’t released pricing information for the US, but other markets suggest it won’t be cheap. The Purosangue could cost as much as $400,000 to start in the US, but you’re probably going to have to wait. In the UK, it starts at £313,120 ($382,181 at today’s exchange rates), just shy of the $400k mark. The available options will certainly add to the final figure.